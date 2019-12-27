After health scare, Guntersville crossing guard feels blessed

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Another man who’s had a huge impact on the community also on the front page this week - Craig Lecroy.
He’s a beloved crossing guard at Cherokee elementary and active at the Guntersville Church of Christ.
Just a few weeks ago, he nearly died after getting an infection during a knee surgery.
The kids he’s protecting every day sent him hundreds of cards.
Craig told our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, he feels loved and blessed and it just makes him choke up.
