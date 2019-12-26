Well above average warmth followed by more heavy rainfall

The warmth continues into the end of the week and weekend with the 60s expected through at least Sunday. Expect quite a bit of cloud cover throughout the Valley on Friday and into the weekend. This could bring a few showers on Friday and Saturday, but the better chance at rain will move in overnight Saturday into Sunday. This could bring some spots of the Valley another 1 to 3 inches of rain, which may lead to more flooding due to high rivers and streams and saturated soils from this past weekend. Keep checking back for more updates as we continue to get more information and data on this weekend.