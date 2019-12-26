Volunteers gather to feed homeless community Christmas dinner

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Christmas season is about giving, but one group didn’t let the ceremonial opening of presents bring that to an end.
Organizers with the Tent City Project hosted a Christmas Dinner for the people in homeless camps near Hall Avenue in Huntsville.
Organizer Ciera Elledge said she and her team wanted to make sure some of homeless community enjoyed a little comfort on the holiday.
“What can we do that can make an impact that makes sure everyone else has the same kind of Christmas we did? So I think it was like a week ago, a week ago we were like let’s do dinner, (laughs)” she said.
Her team assembled lights, cooked home made dishes and fed a few dozen people who stopped by.
Nina Finamore lives in the area and called the food and community a “blessing.”
“It’s a true blessing just to become friends and even get along with them,” she said.
Elledge said if people are interested in helping serve the homeless community, they should consider reaching out to local organizations.
She said the Manna House and the Serving Huntsville Homeless Together Facebook page are good resources to get started.
