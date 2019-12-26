4 tips to staying safe during the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For many, the holiday season means family, food, and gifts. For criminals, it’s an opportunity to cash in on what Santa brought you this year.
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey is offering four simple tips to keep your things safe.
1. Don’t want to give thieves your holiday gift list.
As tempting as it is, don’t post your expensive gifts on social media. Although your friends may enjoy looking through the pictures, thieves use that information to see what they could find inside your home.
2. Trash Boxes also give thieves clues.
Don’t put out empty gift boxes until the morning of trash pick up.
3. If you are going on vacation to end the year, don’t post your travel plans.
This lets thieves know when you’ll be away and what could be the best time for them to swing by.
4. If you got your child an electronic device, be sure to set up security measures and talk to them about online safety.
Setting up parent controls on your child’s device can get confusing. The website Internet Matters has a step by step guide to help parents set up security measures on most electronic devices. Click here to find out how to add parental controls to your child’s device.
