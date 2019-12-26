Widespread rain chances this weekend

Mostly cloudy conditions will stay for the remainder of the day into the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the lower 50s. An unseasonably mild night will make room for a unseasonably warmer day Friday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The sky will be mostly cloudy and isolated showers are possible through the day.
All eyes are on the weekend. A cold front will spark widespread rain. Expect isolated to scattered showers Saturday, mostly during the afternoon through the night. Widespread showers with the possibility for storms are expected Sunday. Flooding will be an issue to monitor through the weekend. Rain totals could be anywhere between 1-3 inces of rain.
Cooler temperatures return next week, and highs will remain around average into the following weekend. Another round of showers could impact your New Year’s Day on Wednesday.
