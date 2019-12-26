No. 9 Memphis puts streak on line vs UNO

SQUAD LEADERS: Precious Achiuwa is putting up 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. D.J. Jeffries is also a big contributor, putting up 12 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Privateers are led by Bryson Robinson, who is averaging 16.1 points.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 35.2 percent of the 88 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 18 of 38 over his last five games. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.