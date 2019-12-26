Movie theaters slammed during holiday week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Brace yourself: when you read this story you may want some popcorn.
Movie theaters have been popping all week, with lots of family in town for the holidays.
The AMC in Jones Valley had a pretty full parking lot for their Christmas morning showings, and movie goers we talked to said they’ve seen some pretty long lines at the theatre this week.
According to CNBC, between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, theaters nationwide will sell between 4 and 6 million dollars worth of tickets. Mike Hammer and his wife who live in Owens Cross Roads told us they’ve been going to the movies on Christmas Day for at least two decades. And although they are almost empty nesters, Hammer said they both share many fond memories at the theater on Christmas Day with their children.
And William Jeffries visiting from Mississippi says the tradition brings joy for him and his family as well. “We love to just come see movies on Christmas day. It’s a family tradition, it brings families together. And this year in particular with Star Wars going on it’s just a wonderful opportunity to bring families together,” Jeffries said.
CNBC also says the eight days between Christmas Eve and New Years’ Eve accounts for about five percent of total box office sales for the year.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.