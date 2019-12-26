Limestone business owner scares off shop intruder, says he doesn’t want to press charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jeff Farhoudi has owned Import Auto Sales for nearly 30 years in the Tennessee Valley.
Christmas morning, the unexpected happened.
“8:30, 9 o’clock I heard a noise. I thought something fell in the shop, I ignored it. Laying down again after five minutes, I heard some more noises and I came out and saw the guy was in the warehouse,” Farhoudi explained.
Farhoudi says Nicholas Green threw a rock into a window on the bottom floor of the shop.
He says he saw Green grabbing keys and trying to get into vehicles.
“I had my gun, I shot in the air twice, I scared him. It’s dangerous, but I’m going to protect myself. I worked for what I have and I’m going to protect it,” Farhoudi said.
Limestone County deputies responded to the incident Wednesday morning.
Authorities say Green was captured on security cameras “shopping” the cars in the lot. He then allegedly broke into the shop and into the warehouse.
Green ran from authorities, but was later detained.
Auto Sales owner Farhoudi says, he doesn’t want to press charges or see Green go to jail.
“Jail, prison, isn’t gonna make them better. It makes them worse. We have to teach them, tell them that there are good people that will help them make a better person and a better living,” Farhoudi continued.
Right now, Green is in the Limestone County Jail on a string of charges including first degree burglary, first degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle.
He’s also being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.