Legal battle over Morgan County online sales tax money at standstill

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County’s legal fight over where online sales tax money goes is at a standstill.
School districts in the county sued the county commission over the more than $350,000 in revenue.
The discovery case to decide whether the money will go toward public schools or stay with the county commission has slowed until next year.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long says he’s not sure when he and the four commissioners will be questioned by attorneys.
Until there is a resolution, the money is sitting in a Montgomery bank.
