Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Forgotten orphan inspires music executive to give back
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shane Tarleton’s eyes filled with tears as he remembered his first working trip to Honduras. Tarleton, a senior vice president at Warner Music Nashville, was in the Central American country for a video and documentary shoot in 2013. The location wasn’t one of the country’s picturesque coasts but in El Progreso, a city with a population starkly divided by income, with no middle class.
Tennessee captain resigns following investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol captain has resigned following an investigation into a relationship he had with a subordinate for several years. WTVC-TV reports that audio recordings obtained through a public records request show that Captain Jeffrey Mosley confirmed the sexual relationship with a dispatcher while being questioned by investigators. Investigators concluded that Mosley met with a dispatcher at a motel several times while he was still on duty, in uniform and driving a state-issued vehicle. He also said he swapped nude photos with the dispatcher. Mosley resigned Dec.5, the same day he was questioned in the investigation
Police: Man arrested days after Tennessee stabbing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have arrested a man charged with criminal homicide, concluding a days-long search that kicked off following a fatal stabbing outside of a Tennessee bar. Nashville Metro Police announced on Wednesday that 23-year-old Michael Mosley was captured in Cheatham County. Mosley is accused in the Saturday attack at a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two men and wounded another, since identified as a 21-year-old University of Tennessee student. That man suffered wounds to his arm and eye. The reward for information surrounding Mosley during the search had increased to $42,500 as of Wednesday.
Rust Belt region banks on becoming hub for electric vehicles
A long-struggling Rust Belt community stung by the loss of a massive auto plant is trying to carve out a new economy. Leaders in Youngstown, Ohio, are embarking on a plan to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles. They're already seeing some success. General Motors announced this month it will open an electric vehicle battery plant, and a startup company is looking to make electric trucks. But Youngstown faces competition from places like Detroit and China that are taking big roles in developing electric vehicles. Both GM and Ford Motor Co. are investing heavily in their Detroit-area factories.
Blind homeless man beaten to death in Tennessee; 1 charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man is accused of beating a blind homeless man to death with a fire extinguisher near a Tennessee bus stop. News outlets report 32-year-old Brandon Brown has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of the man found slain Monday morning. Nashville police initially responded to a report of Brown being assaulted. Officers arrived to find that he had a small cut near his eye and blood on his sweater. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the homeless man was found dead in the parking garage of the Music City Central bus station hours later.
