Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission provides free Christmas meals to homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After facing several hardships, Chris Widener came to the Downtown Rescue to receive help.
"I grew up in a good family I just got around the wrong people, around the wrong crowd, started doing bad things and ended up being homeless. I heard about this place and this place has been a lifesaver,” said Widener.
The Downtown Rescue Mission is a religious-based recovery program in Huntsville.
Every year they provide a free Christmas lunch and dinner meal to their residents and anyone that comes by.
He is one of many residents that had the opportunity to receive a free Christmas meal. Ben Johnston has been volunteering with the organization since 2006 and said it has been a life changing experience for him.
“As a believer, Mathew 25: 31-46 talks about things that we should do as Christians and I’m convicted when I read that, so I at least try and find some volunteer opportunities throughout the year and this is one of them that I choose.”
As for Widener, he said even though he wasn’t able to spend Christmas with his family this year he is thankful for the love and support he has received at the downtown rescue mission.
"I’m not with my family, but we have a family here, the DRM family here is great, we’ve got great people, great leaders, people in here will give you the shirt off of their back and they have so many people that will help us through the hard times,” said Widener.
