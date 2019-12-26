How to cope with seasonal depression

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It can sometimes be dismissed as the “holiday blues,” but seasonal depression is a very serious matter.
It’s estimated millions of people deal with Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as S.A.D. It involves recurrent episodes of depression, which usually strike in the winter months.
“I suffer from seasonal depression and my husband knows, he just be with me,” said Mental Health Counselor Belinda Kock.
Kock explained several factors can trigger depression, including losing a loved one and stress.
“Sometimes it’s just good to be honest and say, 'look, I’m struggling and I need a break,” said Kock.
Kock suggested seeking help from places like the Birmingham Crisis Center or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as a smart move as many people often feel judged by those closest to them.
“This is someone that you will never meet. They’re trained and very caring. They’re non-judgmental. It’s a safe space for you to just talk and share what’s going on in your life,” said Kock.
If someone in your life is suffering and you want to help, Kock says there’s four words that make a difference.
“I’m here for you. Those simple words: I’m here for you. Are the easiest and the hardest but the simplest thing you can say to someone. Then just sit and be with them,” said Kock.
If you need to talk to someone:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255
Birmingham Crisis Center: (205) 323-7777
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.