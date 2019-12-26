Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have arrested a man charged with criminal homicide, concluding a days-long search that kicked off following a fatal stabbing outside of a Tennessee bar. Nashville Metro Police announced on Wednesday that 23-year-old Michael Mosley was captured in Cheatham County. Mosley is accused in the Saturday attack at a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two men and wounded another, since identified as a 21-year-old University of Tennessee student. That man suffered wounds to his arm and eye. The reward for information surrounding Mosley during the search had increased to $42,500 as of Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie A.J. Brown makes it very clear any personal goals take a backseat to helping the Titans clinch a playoff berth. Even if that means missing out on a 1,000-yard receiving season in his first year in the NFL. The 51st pick overall in the April draft is a reason why the Titans are in position to beat the Texans in Houston to earn the AFC's final playoff berth. He leads Tennessee in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Houston coach Bill O'Brien says Brown is one of the best players his Texans have played against this season.