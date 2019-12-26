Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie A.J. Brown makes it very clear any personal goals take a backseat to helping the Titans clinch a playoff berth. Even if that means missing out on a 1,000-yard receiving season in his first year in the NFL. The 51st pick overall in the April draft is a reason why the Titans are in position to beat the Texans in Houston to earn the AFC's final playoff berth. He leads Tennessee in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Houston coach Bill O'Brien says Brown is one of the best players his Texans have played against this season.