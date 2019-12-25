Weeklong Kwanzaa festivities in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Thursday, Kwanzaa celebrations will kick off in Huntsville. Here is a list of the weeklong celebrations.
Dec. 26 - Candle-lighting ceremony (Umoja), Bridge Street Town Centre near Monaco, 2-4 p.m.
Dec. 27 - Celebration (Kujichagulia), Richard Showers Center, 2-7 p.m.
Dec. 28 - Celebration (Ujima), Downtown public library, noon-5 p.m.
Dec. 29 - Celebration (Ujamaa), Zenzeles Consignment, 3-10 p.m.
Dec. 30 - Celebration (Nia), Madison public library, noon-3 p.m.
Dec. 31 - Karamu (Kuumba), Downtown public library, noon-5 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Celebration (Imani), Celebrate with family
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.