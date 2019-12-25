University of Alabama traffic study notes difference in Christmas and Thanksgiving crashes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Researchers for a University of Alabama study specifically looked at the difference between crashes around Christmas and New Year’s compared to Thanksgiving.
The Center of Advanced Public Safety researched a 15 day period around Thanksgiving and one around Christmas and New Years Day. They compiled crash information from around the state over the past 15 years.
The number of crashes and fatalities were about the same--but the reasons for many of those crashes were different. Crashes around Thanksgiving were usually related to rush hour traffic.
Unfortunately most of the crashes around Christmas and New Years involved alcohol.
“It’s just unfortunately what people do at that time. But the problem is when you get on the road and start endangering your lives and the lives of others,” according to Rhonda Stricklin, Associate Director for the University of Alabama Center for Advanced Public Safety.
Law enforcement uses the information from this study too. It helps them track where these crashes are happening to add resources in those places in hopes of policing it better.
