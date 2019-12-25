Record numbers of motorists this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lot of people travel to spend time with their family during this time of year, making this one of the biggest times for travel.
"We always see during the holiday travel time an increase of motorists on the roadway," says ALEA's Benjamin Carswell.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is working to make sure that motorists make it to their destinations safely this holiday season.
"As always we have all available troopers on the roadway this time of the year just to maintain a presence," Carswell says.
As always, state troopers are reminding drivers to stay vigilant while on the roads.
"We see the distracted and impaired driving. People on their cellphones, people under the influence. Obey all traffic laws, make sure you don't drive impaired," says Carswell.
Motorists say that they've already been seeing more crashes.
“It’s the holiday season so people are coming in and people are going out to different states. A lot of cars, a lot of police officers, accidents. A lot of accidents. A lot of traffic, just built-up traffic,” says Evette McCall.
“I’ve been seeing more cars that have been stray, so more accidents. A lot more tires that have been shredded up, cars on the side of the road. I’ve seen a couple more state troopers, some more police cars so they are trying to do their natural duty to make sure the roads are safe as people are heading to their destinations for the holiday season,” says Kyle Walcott.
ALEA officials say that there is one thing you can do to help protect yourself if you're involved in a crash.
"Always buckle up, all occupants in that vehicle need to be restrained. Seat-belts don't prevent crashes but they do increase your chances of surviving a crash," Carswell says.
Data from AAA says that over 104 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations this year, that's the highest number on record, and nearly 4 million more drivers than last year.
Officials also recommend having your car checked for any potential issues before you hit the road.
