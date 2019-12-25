People of different faiths celebrate the holidays in the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No matter what you believe, the beauty of the holiday season is community. People of many different communities are celebrating in many different ways.
Those in the Jewish faith celebrate Hanukkah.
“Another name for the holiday of Hanukkah is the holiday of lights," said Chabad Rabbi Moshe Cohen. "Something which is unique about lights is that the nature of a candle is to dispel darkness.”
Out of the darkness, others gathered to celebrate Christmas with a special service at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville.
“During a busy time of Christmas where people are shopping and decorating and baking and going to all of the parties - it’s a great way to remind us all that the true reason for Christmas is a savior born in Bethlehem 2000 years ago," said Dr. Mark McClelland, pastor of Willowbrook Baptist Church.
Thousands packed the stadium for the evening of music, fun and so much more.
Chabad Rabbi Cohen says if you need a menorah, contact them through their website.
Thursday, Dec. 26, he will also host “Light up the Night” at Bridge Street Town Centre. The special event celebrates the fifth night of Hanukkah with the lighting of a giant menorah. The free event begins at 4 p.m.
