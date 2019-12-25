Paighton’s parents send message to their missing daughter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All around her family’s home in Trussville, there are signs Paighton Houston should be there. Gifts with her name on the tag are under the Christmas Tree and her stocking hangs on the mantle.
"We need a Christmas miracle," said her mother, Charlaine Houston.
Paighton Houston, 29, was last seen Friday night leaving Tin Roof, a bar on the Southside of Birmingham. She was there with friends from work, enjoying live music and spending time together. Birmingham Police say she left around 10:45 p.m. with two men. The last text message she sent was to one of the friends she was with saying she thought she could be in trouble, said her mom.
"It's just devastating for us to go through this time and not know what's happening to her. Something had to of happened. I don't know what but someone has to know something," said Charlaine Houston.
Her husband, Douglas, added, "There are some people out there who knows something and either they're too scared to say or maybe just protecting somebody they know."
Mrs. Houston continued, "And Paighton, if you're where you can hear me please get to somewhere where you can get back home. We need a Christmas miracle. We love you so much."
Douglas Houston described his daughter as someone who “lights up the room,” with an ability to befriend anyone. Her mom said she is fiercely loyal to her family and would never intentionally be out of touch.
"She is very close with her family, she calls, she would never do this," said Charlaine Houston. Douglas added,"If she doesn't get [Charlaine] on the phone, she turns around and calls me."
No calls, no texts, no communication for days lead her family to believe something is not right but Paighton's parents remain prayerful and faithful.
"It's in God's hands. I mean we know He's the power and He's the strength of all of us," said Douglas Houston.
"We want to thank everyone for their prayers because God is our strength. God knows where my daughter is and I know angels are going to have to protect her to get her home," said Charlaine Houston.
She added, "I have got to get my daughter back."
Paighton is 5-foot-2 and weighs 123 pounds. Paighton was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral-colored tee-shirt and blue Converse shoes.
Authorities ask that anyone who has information about where Paighton might be to please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation you can contact Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.
