New movie theater, gym, hotel coming to Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning next year, Albertville will have new developments in the city for residents and tourists to enjoy, according to Mike Price, Albertville economic director.
A Lucas Cinemas movie theater will be located on Highway 431 and Horsley Road, which will include luxury recliner seating .
City leaders are also excited to have a Hampton Inn hotel that will begin construction in February 2020, located in the former Asia Garden restaurant.
A new Planet Fitness gym will be located in the Crosswinds Mall, which residents said they are happy about.
“I know Planet Fitness is coming which is huge, so I mean that’s a more affordable gym not just your mom and pop. So, I think it’ a bigger place and more affordable I think for this area and having people close from Guntersville, Boaz and then of course Albertville together when we have things like that or a movie theater because other than the small theater in Boaz we have absolutely nothing near us,"said Albertville resident Jennifer Rainwater.
“I can remember the Hobby Lobby and this little small plaza was built, we were all excited that were getting to come our local city and we are not having to go to other places and I love it. I’m excited for our city," said Albertville resident Selena Carol.
