New movie theater, gym, hotel coming to Albertville

“I know Planet Fitness is coming which is huge, so I mean that’s a more affordable gym not just your mom and pop. So, I think it’ a bigger place and more affordable I think for this area and having people close from Guntersville, Boaz and then of course Albertville together when we have things like that or a movie theater because other than the small theater in Boaz we have absolutely nothing near us,"said Albertville resident Jennifer Rainwater.