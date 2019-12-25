Cold front bringing rain chances this weekend

We will only drop into the mid-40s by daybreak Thursday. Cloud cover will continue to build in overnight. Both Thursday and Friday will be mild with high temperatures into the middle to upper 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening.
The weekend forecast is a bit more tricky as we are tracking a center of low pressure and cold front moving in from the west. Saturday looks to be mainly dry with highs in the mid-60s. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible late Saturday night. Sunday is looking fairly wet for now with most models hinting at 1” to 3”+ of rainfall possible.
Temps will cool into the 50s for the end of 2019.
