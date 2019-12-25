Meet Lucy: Praying dog in Madison goes viral

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A video of a praying Goldendoodle in Madison has gone viral.
Lisa McCrary’s poodle, Lucy, rose to fame with a move that look like she’s praying. A video posted to her husband’s Facebook page shows the dog posing in a prayer position at the dentist’s office.
Lucy can actually do the move on command by folding her paws and bowing he head. When you say amen, she gets out of the prayer position.
McCrary’s says Lucy has become quite the entertainer for house guests.
“When people are over they’re like ‘Can she do any tricks?’ And so my husband will have her do some of the things that she can do. And one of them is the praying,” she said.
At last check, the viral post had 23,000 shares and nearly 10,000 likes.
