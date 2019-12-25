Madison City Police Dept. receives more than 100 stuffed gift bags for officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -This year has been very difficult for law enforcement all over the country and especially here in Madison County.
Madison City Police Department’s community resource officer says every year the city of Madison goes above and beyond to show their appreciation and support, but the department felt it even more so this season.
Teresa Taylor-Duncan says Christi Spencer, who lives in Madison, worked with local churches, businesses and a neighborhood to purchase more than 100 comfort bags for the officers.
What’s even more special is each bag was personalized with the officer’s name. The bags were packed with candy, blankets and t-shirts as well as helpful things to have on the road in the winter, like hand warmers, hand sanitizer and chap-stick.
Duncan says it means so much to the department especially in the time of mourning following Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III’s death.
“Your spirits can’t be lifted after a loss like that. It’s very emotional. It’s still very raw. There are family members that are grieving a loss the first Christmas. The people that worked with him, the people who knew him. That loss will be felt deeply this year at the table,” Duncan said.
Duncan says she wishes the Clardy family peace, comfort and healing this Christmas.
