Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's county health department clinics are offering flu vaccines at no charge. Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a new release that those most at serious risk for illness or death from flu are young children, the elderly and pregnant women. She encouraged anyone who has not received a flu shot this season to get one as soon as possible. The state Health Department suggests contacting local health departments for information. Even after being vaccinated, the Health Department recommends washing hands with soapy water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers and covering coughs and sneezes with a sleeve or tissue to help prevent the spread of illness.