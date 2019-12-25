Dog dies in Christmas Day house fire in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A house on Howard Street in Limestone County was damaged by a fire Christmas afternoon.
No people were inside the house when the fire started. However, the family lost one dog. The other animals in the house were accounted for.
Oak Grove Thatch, Piney Chapel, Elkmont and East Limestone volunteer firefighters responded.
Piney Chapel Fire Chief Lance Pitts says he believes the fire started in the back of the home.
By the time firefighters got there, flames had already engulfed a majority of the house.
The cause is under investigation.
