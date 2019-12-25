Crime Stoppers: 2 men rob Huntsville woman during home invasion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help identifying two robbery suspects.
Police say on Dec. 9, the victim saw two men walking in the 200 block of North Plymouth Road. The victim said the men approached her on her porch. One brandished a handgun and the other had a metal pipe, she said.
Police say they shoved the victim down onto the porch and then told her to get inside the house then asked her for money. She gave them the keys to a small safe that they opened and took more than $3,000. She said they then looked around more and took some medications before running away.
If you recognize these two, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.