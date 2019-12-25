At least 1 injured in mobile home fire in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews responded to a Christmas Day mobile home fire on Roundtop Road near Falkville.
The call came in at just before 11 a.m. Several departments responded and got the fire under control.
Firefighters confirmed one person was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
Crews say there could possibly have been others in the home.
The mobile home is a total loss.
The fire marshal is expected to investigate Thursday.
Crews from West Point, Falkville, Massey, Battleground and Ebenezer responded.
