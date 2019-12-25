Alabama and Auburn wish you a Merry Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whichever side of the college football argument you find yourself, it’s Merry Christmas to all today. Both Alabama and Auburn football programs released their social media holiday cards, wishing fans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
Both teams will arrive in their respective cities Thursday as they prepare for New Year’s Day bowl games.
Alabama will play Michigan in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fl.
Auburn will take on Minnesota in Tampa Bay for the Outback Bowl.
