Abnormally warm & foggy Christmas

It is a warm and foggy start to your Christmas day. We have many areas with visibility less than one mile this morning which is going to make that travel to Grandma’s house a bit sketchy to start the day, but it should mix out through the middle of the morning. Once the fog is gone, we should see a mix of sun and clouds through the remainder of the day. Expect some warmth as well with temperatures near 70-degrees and a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.