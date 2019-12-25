Abnormally warm & foggy Christmas

Merry Christmas! I hope you asked Santa for warm weather because that is what he delivered.
It is a warm and foggy start to your Christmas day. We have many areas with visibility less than one mile this morning which is going to make that travel to Grandma’s house a bit sketchy to start the day, but it should mix out through the middle of the morning. Once the fog is gone, we should see a mix of sun and clouds through the remainder of the day. Expect some warmth as well with temperatures near 70-degrees and a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Warmer than normal temperatures will continue through the remainder of the week with the mid 60s likely to last through the weekend. However, we are keeping an eye on our next weathermaker which brings the threat of more heavy rain and storms this Sunday. Early estimates are between 1 to 3 inches of rain, with localized heavier amounts of 4 inches possible. It is still early and much can change between now and then so keep checking back for the latest forecast adjustments.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.