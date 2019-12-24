Wrapping paper: What can and can’t be recycled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Wrapping paper will be flying across many homes across the country on Christmas. But when you decide you want to uncover your living room floor, what’s the best way to get rid of it?
WAFF 48 talked with the director of the solid waste disposal authority, who oversees the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, to find out what you can and can’t put in your collection bins.
Doc Holladay says paper with glitter on it should not go in your bin. In addition, wrapping paper that is metallic or has a texture to it can also not be recycled. Holladay says any type of ribbon or bows shouldn’t go in your bin, there’s nothing they can do with this material.
If you find yourself with lots of cardboard boxes, these can of course be recycled, Holladay just asks that you take the wrapping paper off of them first and break them down.
“If you have glitter on the paper and all it’s probably better that it goes in your trash can the same as something it has some of the metals in it. But the other wrapping paper we’ll take back as part of the recycling program the same as the tissue paper,” Holladay said.
Holladay also wants you to know that all trash pick ups starting Wednesday will be pushed back one day.
