Very warm end to the month of December

Happy Tuesday and Merry Christmas Eve! It is a dry start to the day and should remain that way for much of this week!
The rain is gone but the warmth remains this morning. Temperatures are into the mid to upper 40s across the Tennessee Valley with mostly clear skies. We’re in for an abnormally warm final week of December as temperatures will likely be 10 to 15 degrees above average nearly every day until the end of the year. Today brings us sunshine with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s despite a light northeast wind. There shouldn’t be any travel issues across the Southeast today!
This Christmas Day will be one of the warmer ones here in the Valley. There is a good chance that some spots may hit 70-degrees with sunshine and a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. This warmth will continue day by day into the weekend with 60s lasting all the way through the weekend. However, we do have more rain, which could potentially be heavy, ahead as we look towards the weekend. Keep checking back for the latest information as we continue to get closer!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.