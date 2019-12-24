Very warm end to the month of December

This Christmas Day will be one of the warmer ones here in the Valley. There is a good chance that some spots may hit 70-degrees with sunshine and a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. This warmth will continue day by day into the weekend with 60s lasting all the way through the weekend. However, we do have more rain, which could potentially be heavy, ahead as we look towards the weekend. Keep checking back for the latest information as we continue to get closer!