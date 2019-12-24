Very warm end to the month of December

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Merry Christmas Eve! No need for the jacket today, it is warm out there!
We’re in for an abnormally warm final week of December as temperatures will likely be 10 to 15 degrees above average nearly every day until the end of the year.
Today brings us sunshine with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s despite a light northeast wind.
There shouldn’t be any travel issues across the Southeast today as high pressure is dominating the pattern.
This Christmas Day will be one of the warmer ones here in the Valley. There is a good chance that some spots may hit 70-degrees with sunshine and a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
However, it will fall short of the Christmas Day record high of 77 set back in 2016. This warmth will continue day by day into the weekend with 60s lasting all the way through the weekend.
While we are dry to end the week, we do have more rain, which could potentially be heavy, ahead as we look towards the weekend. Keep checking back for the latest information as we continue to get closer!
