Town Creek residents still displaced a week after tornado

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in Lawrence County are still picking up the pieces one week later, after deadly tornadoes struck the area.
Sandie Dutton was on her way home from work when she received the weather alert on her phone.
When she arrived, her husband called her to leave and take shelter.
Shortly after, a tree fell onto the back of her house, causing water damage to her roof and inside of her home.
She said although she is sad she cannot stay in her home, she is thankful for the quick response she received from her insurance company.
“I called them within an hour of finding out we had tree on the house, and they had us a room within 30 minutes from my phone call,” said Dutton.
Mitch Hallmark is the pastor of the Lawrence County Dream Center. He said the tragedy has brought the community closer together.
“I’ve prayed with people; we had a lot of people give their life to Christ this week and it’s just been a blessing. You know when things happen you realize what is important.
As for Dutton, she said she is also thankful for the support from the community and her family during this difficult time.
“We’ve ad a lot of encouragement, a lot of people checking on us and lots and lots of prayers you know that’s what get you through and of course my family,” said Dutton.
Right now, the Dutton family is waiting for their adjuster to come out and give them an estimate on damages.
In the meantime, they have recovered what they can, and they are staying at a hotel in Muscle Shoals
