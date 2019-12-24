Police still searching for missing woman from Trussville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for a missing Trussville woman is becoming more desperate as the hours and minutes tick by.
Birmingham police are asking for your help locating 29-year-old Paighton Lane Houston. Houston was last seen at the Tin Roof on the Southside of Birmingham. The bar is located at the 2700 block of 7th Ave. S.
Houston’s family says she left the location Friday, Dec. 20th around 10:45 p.m. They say she’s a loving person who always kept in touch.
Houston’s father, Doug Houston says the family is getting updates from detectives.
“The detective on the case said he followed some leads and it didn’t turn out to be anything,” says Doug Houston.
Police say Houston did not leave the bar alone and that surveillance video appears to show her leaving with two heavy set men. Authorities say that it appears she left willingly.
Our requests for the video and pictures was denied.
A BPD representative said the footage is currently being reviewed by investigators.
No further detailed description of the two men seen leaving the bar with Houston was available.
Her mother, Charlaine Houston, posted that Paighton Houston’s bank account hadn’t been accessed and that her phone was going straight to voicemail.
Paighton is 5-foot-2 and weighs 123 pounds. Paighton was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral-colored tee-shirt and blue Converse shoes.
Authorities ask that anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Paighton Laine Houston to please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation you can contact Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.
