Officials: Sirens didn’t sound before deadly Town Creek tornado

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - Town Creek officials now say the community’s two sirens did not go off before a deadly tornado last Monday evening.
Mayor Mike Parker says the sirens wouldn’t have even helped in this case. He says this is because County Road 265, which is where the tornado hit, is too far away from the sirens. They only have a 1-mile sound radius, according to the Decatur Daily.
The tornado that hit killed Justin Chase Godsey and Keisha Godsey. It also injured their young son, Landen.
Local officials agree there needs to be some sort of software update for the sirens that are in place.
Money for upgrades, though, won’t come until the incident is officially declared a disaster. District 1 Commissioner Jessee Byrd says he doesn’t expect any state or federal aid to come to the county.
Parker encourages residents to have a severe weather app downloaded so they can be updated through their smartphone. He also says he’ll continue to look at more modern notification systems.
Landen continues improving at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. At last word, he was much better, but still in critical condition.
