Madison County Commission group collects 3 cars full of winter gear for downtown rescue mission

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -An outpouring of support in Madison County will help keep women warm this winter at an area shelter.
The Madison County Commission has been working on a new initiative called 'We 3.' The goal is to decrease gender bias in the work force by encouraging women.
In just 18 days they collected three cars filled with women's hats, coats, gloves and more. WAFF 48 News was at the Downtown Rescue Mission shelter when they were dropping off those items.
“I mean I’m overwhelmed. I can’t get over the fact that this all came together and that there was such an outpouring of love and charity in the community especially in Madison County, says Jenna Streeter, communications manager, Madison County Fire Department.
She added that they are planning on making the cold weather clothes drive an annual tradition.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.