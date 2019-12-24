Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

STAR WARS-CHRONIC ILLNESS
Mississippi girl with rare illness attends 'Star Wars' show
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A 10-year-old Mississippi girl with a rare chronic illness was able to attend the latest "Star Wars" premiere. The Clarion Ledger reports Addisyn Richards and her family were flown to the Los Angeles premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" by Kids Wish Network last week. The charity grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. Addisyn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which weakens the body's connective tissues, causing frequent and painful dislocations, among other serious issues. Photos show Addisyn beaming with stars like Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, and Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey.
POLICE SHOOTING-MISSISSIPPI
Man dies after being shot by police officer in Mississippi
A man has died after he was shot by a police officer in southern Mississippi. The shooting happened Sunday in Hattiesburg when police responded to a call. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says the man was armed. The names of the man and the police officer weren't immediately released. A coroner says the man's body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting, as is the usual case with shootings that involve law enforcement offices in the state.
OBIT-ELIZABETH SPENCER
Elizabeth Spencer, 'Light In the Piazza' author, dies at 98
NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Spencer, a grande dame of Southern literature who bravely navigated between the Jim Crow past and open-ended present in her novels and stories including the celebrated novella "Light In the Piazza," has died. Playwright Craig Lucas, who adapted “Light In the Piazza” for the stage, says Spencer died Sunday at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Her fiction mirrored the travels of her life, moving from the American South to Europe and Canada and back again. "Light In the Piazza," first published in The New Yorker and released in book form in 1960, was an immediate critical favorite adapted into a 1962 movie and a Broadway musical that in 2006 won six Tonys.
STRAY BULLET-CHILD KILLED
13-year-old killed by stray bullet while playing video game
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has died after being hit by a stray bullet while playing video games at a southeast Mississippi apartment complex. Waynesboro police tell WDAM-TV that the Friday night shooting that killed Zachary Bernard Bishop left at least two other people injured. Bishop was inside an apartment when he was hit. Others who were injured were outside. Daphne Woulard, Bishop's sister, says police aren't doing enough to control violence at the apartment complex. She says she has to call the police about people firing guns “every weekend” and says there aren't enough police patrols.
MEMA LEADER
Reeves says Mississippi emergency director is keeping job
Mississippi's incoming governor says he's keeping the state emergency director. Greg Michel is head of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. He was appointed by current Gov. Phil Bryant. Republican governor-elect, Tate Reeves, takes office Jan. 14. Reeves says on Twitter that Michel is “the man for the job," and he's honored that Michel is staying.
MISSING DOG SHOT
Mississippi man finds note saying his missing dog was killed
OZONA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man searching for his missing dog was left an anonymous note that said his dog had been killed and that he should abide by the county leash law. The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports Chad Stricker had already spent several days searching for his 10-month-old wolfdog named Nymeria when he found the note and Nymeria's collar in his mailbox this month. Nymeria's large yellow collar featured an oversized tag that included her photo, owner's address and number and a description of her personality. Stricker says Nymeria's body hasn't been returned to him.