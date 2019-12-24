Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX-MALL SHOOTING
Phoenix police ID shooter who wounded 2 outside mall
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have released the identity of an armed suspect officers shot and killed outside a mall filled with Christmas shoppers. Investigators were trying to determine Tuesday what motivated 38-year-old Richard L. Ruiz to attempt a carjacking outside Desert Sky Mall. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area Monday around 11 a.m. Police say Ruiz shot a woman as she fled in her car. He then shot at a second driver he tried to carjack. A 56-year-old man was hit as a result. Officers later shot Ruiz when he pointed a gun at them. The two wounded victims are expected to survive.
AP-US-SUSPICIOUS-DEATH-MISSING-KIDS
Parents of 2 missing Idaho children issue statement
REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — The parents named as persons of interest in their children's disappearance in Idaho issued a statement Monday through an attorney, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing allegations. Rexburg police say 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Authorities say Chad and Lori Daybell never reported the kids missing, have repeatedly lied about where the children are and aren't cooperating with the investigation. Lori and Chad got married shortly after his first wife was found dead at home in October. Her body has been exhumed and Rexburg police say the death could be related to the disappearance of the children, but didn't elaborate.
FATAL SHOOTING-TEENAGER SENTENCED
Teen in fatal shooting sentenced to 30 days behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A teenager who fatally shot a man at an Albuquerque park has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars. Santiago Armijo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Larry DeSantiago in March 2018. Armijo was 15 at the time. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Armijo's sentencing last Thursday also includes probation until he turns 21. Prosecutors had urged a judge to give Armijo the maximum sentence of four years in juvenile detention. A spokesman for the 2nd Judicial District says the office will ask the judge to reconsider the decision.
ROUTE 66-LOSING PRESERVATION?
Congress goes on recess without Route 66 preservation funds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Congress has recessed for the holidays, and it has gone another year without passing legislation that would boost funding for Route 66. The lack of movement on reauthorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program means there will be no cost-share grants aimed at reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns where the Mother Road passed through. The program has helped finance projects like rehabilitating parts of the historic Rialto Theatre in Winslow, Arizona. Route 66 Alliance executive director Ken Busby says the lack of dedicated federal funding for preservation work puts people trying to save Route 66 in a jam.
BC-US-OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE BANKRUPTCY-JUDGE
Bankruptcy judge thrust into spotlight in Purdue Pharma case
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is known for his deep experience handling big, complicated corporate cases. It will be up to Robert Drain to decide whether to approve a potentially $12 billion plan to settle more than 2,700 lawsuits over Purdue Pharma's role in the nation's deadly opioid crisis. It is likely to be a complex and acrimonious process. But Drain brings a long track record to the task, as well as a certain fondness for pop-culture references, such as “Perry Mason” and “Dr. Strangelove.”
BEDBUGS-CITY HALL
Officials: Tucson City Hall hit by bedbug infestation
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say Tucson City Hall had been bugged for several months _ with bedbugs that is. The Arizona Daily Star reports officials said it took nearly three months to remove the small insects from the Arizona municipal building. Exterminators sprayed every floor of City Hall to get rid of the little bloodsuckers. Officials believe the bedbugs were brought in accidentally from an outside source. A Tucson spokesman said that after the three-month removal effort, the city also had to hire a Phoenix company earlier this month to bring in a specially trained dog to sniff out the remaining bugs.
GLEN CANYON-PETROGLYPHS
Recreation area asks people to stay away from rock art site
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Visitors to a national recreation area straddling the Arizona-Utah border are being asked to stay away from a rock art site that features sheep carved thousands of years ago. The petroglyph panel is along the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry. It falls within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. While officials would like people to keep away from the site in January and February to protect it from vandalism, a voluntary closure means no one will be fined or cited for going to it.
SCHOOL THERAPY DOGS
Arizona schools use therapy dogs to assist mental health
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona school district says it is using four-legged therapy counselors as part of a pilot program to help students deal with issues related to mental health. The Arizona Republic reports the PAWsitive Peers therapy dog program has been implemented in five schools in Mesa. Officials say the dogs are trained using a curriculum developed at Yale University to create a bond between humans and the animals. At Mountain View, students visit with a dog named Sawyer while experiencing panic attacks or thoughts of suicide. Sawyer is also brought in when teachers discuss difficult topics such as the Holocaust.