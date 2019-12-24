Huntsville arcade to start semi-pro esports team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve ever wanted to make money from video games, now is your chance.
The Rocket City Arcade in Huntsville is starting a semi-pro Esports team to compete for cash prizes across the country.
Director of marketing Herman Pool said the arcade is looking for talented local players in popular video games like “Fortnite” and “PUBG.”
“You to be ready to handle pressure, got to be ready to perform. We want to have a good time but also have a good team as well. We want to bring really good results to the Huntsville area,” he said.
“We play to win.”
The size of the team will depend on the games played, but it will practice and play in a 20 seat “arena” (series of computer desks) the arcade is rolling out.
The arcade will also help the team travel to tournaments, where there’s some big money to be made.
This year a 16-year-old brought home $3 million after being crowned the best Fortnite player in the world.
Right now, the University of Alabama in Huntsville has a an Esports intramural team the arcade sponsors.
Intramural president Stephen Carlyon sent a statement that reads in part:
“It is extremely exciting for me as a leader in collegiate esports to have a path for my players to continue to play at the professional level when possible. The industry as a whole attempts to embrace competition and community in a wholesome manner, and Rocket City Arcade ticks all the boxes.”
If you’re looking to drop by and try out, the arcade is holding a “Fortnite” tournament Jan. 3 and the team is scheduled to be formed by April 2020.
