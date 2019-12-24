Georgia man killed after being struck by car on I-65 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Monday, December 23 claimed the life of a Bainbridge, Georgia man just before 11:30 p.m.
Investigators tell us 24-year-old Seth Michael Leverette was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro while walking in the northbound lane of Interstate 65 near mile marker 307. Leverette was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured. The crash occurred two miles west of Cullman. ALEA Troopers will continue to investigate.
