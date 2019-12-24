Fort Payne police officer loses home in fire

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) - The Fort Payne Police Department needs help for one of their own.
According to the their Facebook page, Sgt. JC Brown and his family woke up early Tuesday morning to their house on fire.
Investigators say their home is a complete loss. The department has had such an out pour of support and people wanting to help, that they’ve decided to set up a dispatch for more people to help.
The dispatch center will be located on the south side of the department by the flag pole. as a collection point.
The family does have temporary housing but will be needing essential supplies and clothes in the coming days.
Below are the sizes for this family:
JC: 36/32 pants, XL shirt, XL underwear, 11 in shoe size
Wife: 10 pants, Med or Large top, Med underwear, Bra 34C, 7.5 in shoe size
17-year-old boy: 30/30 pants, Med shirt, Med underwear, 10 in shoe size
13-year-old boy: 12/14 pants, Med underwear, 8.5 in shoe size
10 year girl: 10 pants, small top, 3/4 in shoe size
