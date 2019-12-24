Downtown Rescue Meal to provide free meals on Christmas Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Many of you are looking forward to a Christmas dinner, but not everyone has the resources for one. That’s where the Downtown Rescue Mission comes in.
The Downtown Rescue Mission is a religious based recovery program here in Huntsville and they are continuing their Christmas tradition of providing a free meal to their residents and anyone who comes by.
And there’s not just one chance to come and eat, but two! The nonprofit is serving a Christmas lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas day, and a Christmas dinner from 5 to 6 p.m.
And they are expecting about 200 sets of hands to help prepare and serve the meal. WAFF 48 talked with their media outreach director and he tells us they will be serving turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and pie!
Michael Pharner says he wants everyone who comes to feel welcome and respected.
“We have people come here that don’t have family. They may not have the money or transportation to go out and buy a meal for themselves or their family. So we just invite everybody to come here. Doesn’t matter who you are, we’ll take you in and feed you. Just try to make it as homey as possible for you so you can have a nice Christmas like everybody else,” he said.
Phraner says the meal is mostly possible from donations. And while the pantries are filled during the holidays, he says they would love more food donations again in January.
