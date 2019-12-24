It’s an unseasonably warm Christmas

After an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve afternoon with some places hitting 70 degrees, skies will remain clear overnight and lows will cool into the middle 40s. Areas of dense fog may develop overnight with the calm wind. Locations near bodies of water and in sheltered valleys will be most likely to see dense fog by daybreak Wednesday. Christmas Day is looking just as warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Cloud cover will gradually increase into the late afternoon and evening. Both Thursday and Friday will be mild with high temperatures into the middle to upper 60s.