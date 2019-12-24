Authorities investigating fatal wreck on I-565 at County Line Road

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are on the scene of a fatal wreck on I-565 at County Line Road that happened between 5:30 - 5: 45 on Tuesday morning.
Investigators tell us one adult woman is dead. Two other adults were taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition and the other has minor injuries.
Investigators tell us at three cars were involved and everything eastbound on I-565 at County Line Road is shut down for a couple of hours at least.
Two lanes on I-565 westbound will be open temporarily. Avoid this area and take alternate routes.
