Athens City Council approves pay raise for council, mayor

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted unanimously to override Mayor Ronnie Marks’ veto about the mayoral salary.
The councils vote brings a 10 percent increase to both the mayor’s and council’s salaries beginning November 2020.
Marks said that he vetoed the raise because he felt the money would be better used by other city departments like police and fire.
This raise bumps the mayor’s salary to $71,500. The council members will soon receive $13,200 a year. Council members said this move was needed to keep up with growth and surrounding cities.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.