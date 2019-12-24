Andalusia farmer talks loss of 4 animals, including zebra, after shooting

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Andalusia farm owner woke up Friday morning and discovered someone had shot and killed four of his farm animals. He immediately offered a $5,000 reward in the case.
The animals were shot and killed on the farm on Academy Drive in Andalusia sometime after midnight Friday morning. One of the animals was a young zebra. Chase Holt, the farm’s owner, and his family bought the zebra a year ago. His name was Romeo.
“My 6-year-old son loves the animals and everything about them and he talked about Romeo,” Holt said.
The other animals killed were a cow and two miniature horses.
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, potential suspects are being looked at. Sheriff Blake Turman said he will be sharing the names with the Andalusia Police Department.
Turman says the charges could be felonies in light of the fact President Trump recently signed legislation making animal cruelty federal crimes. The federal law calls for penalties up to seven years in prison.
