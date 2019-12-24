Aldridge leads sharp-shooting Spurs past Grizzlies, 145-115

The Spurs were in a similar situation to the Grizzlies on Saturday when they lost at home to the Clippers 134-109. And, even a coach of few words, like San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, recognized the swing in fortunes. “(LaMarcus) and DeMar led the way. It was great to see the whole team jump in. We had a bad game last game. This is the way you react to something like that.”