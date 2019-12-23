Trash Pandas surpass $2M in merchandise sales

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are celebrating a merchandise milestone.
Madison’s new minor league team announced that they surpassed $2 million in merchandise sales on Dec. 21, just over 13 months since sales began.
The team began selling official licensed merchandise Oct. 27, 2018 following their logo reveal at Dublin Park in Madison. They’ve sold official merchandise at the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre ever since.
The team says through Dec. 22, the organization sold $2,031,660.25 in licensed Trash Pandas merchandise, including $492,157.14 (24 percent) in online sales, and, $1,5439,503.11 (76 percent) at the Bridge Street store.
“This surpasses even our wildest expectations,” said Trash Pandas president and CEO Ralph Nelson. “We are grateful to our fans throughout North Alabama and the entire Tennessee Valley, as well as those around the world, for support that is simply unprecedented in Minor League Baseball. As I’ve said repeatedly, I do not believe any fan base has ever embraced a new team like ours has."
“We are truly humbled by this…and it is only the beginning," he said.
The Trash Pandas make their debut against the Mississippi Braves on April 15, 2020 at Toyota Field.
