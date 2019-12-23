Russellville optometrist charged in marijuana growing operation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville optometrist is facing drug charges in both Colbert County and Wayne County Tennessee.
Dr. Stuart Marc Greenberg is accused of operating a massive marijuana grow operation at a warehouse he owns in Wayne County.
According to the sheriff there, that warehouse is 7,500 square feet. The sheriff’s office also says Greenberg had a setup to extract THC from the marijuana grown there. Marijuana extract can be smoked or vaped.
Authorities say they found 20 pounds of marijuana there, as well as 8 grams of cocaine and some pills.
Greenberg faces drug trafficking and possession charges in Colbert County.
In Wayne County, Tennesse, the sheriff says Greenberg faces charges for manufacturing marijuana, another charge for the THC extraction setup and a drug paraphernalia charge.
Greenberg’s optometry license is still active, according to the state optometry board website.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.