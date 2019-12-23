Rain this morning, then drier and warmer for the holidays

Ongoing widespread rain has cause flooding hazard in North Alabama. A Flood Warning is in effect for Big Nance Creek, Flint River, and Paint Rock River. There is also an Areal Flood Warning for western Madison County.
Rain will stick around through the morning. By noon, most of the rain should be gone, but flooding will still remain an issue to keep an eye on going into the holidays. After the rain clears, the sky will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Christmas Eve brings back sunshine and lower 60s. Christmas Day will include a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.
