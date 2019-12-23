Above-average temperatures for Christmas

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Depending on how much sunshine we see Wednesday a few spots may hit 70 degrees.
The warm and dry weather will stick around for Thursday and Friday with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Rain chances will increase by late Saturday evening into Sunday with scattered showers possible both days. The end of 2019 looks to stay on the mild side with highs in the 50s through New Year’s Eve.
